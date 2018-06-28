Rolling back the years

Editorial

What can be an expensive, frustrating exercise when a new government takes over is the rolling back of the previous government’s initiatives. South of the border, U.S. President Donald Trump has spent much of his first 500 days scuttling almost everything that was important to the legacy of former president Barack Obama. In this case, it’s personal. Trump hates Democrats, none more so that Hillary Clinton and Obama. It’s been said, somewhat tongue in cheek, that if Obama had said the sun is good, Trump would’ve already launched missiles at it.

Closer to home, incoming Ontario Premier Doug Ford has begun the same process with the dismantling of Kathleen Wynne’s GreenOn Program, which offered homeowners rebates for things such as installing smart thermostats, windows, and insulation.

This program and others would have been funded by the cap-and-trade program, something that is at the top of Ford’s list of things to scrap after he’s sworn in July 29.

The program was not for profit and was designed to help homeowners reduce their carbon footprint and fight climate change.

The rebate will be honoured for homeowners who have a signed work agreement with a participating contractor for work to be completed by Oct. 30 or who submit a rebate application by Sept. 30.

Ontario homeowners, who had stood to save thousands of dollars making their houses more energy efficient, now have to switch gears. As well, many contractors and businesses had to be certified to carry out this work.

In Ford’s haste to start delivering on campaign promises (which, to be honest were campaign slogans than anything resembling well considered plans) he has done exactly what he promised not to do. He is taking money out of the hands of people and businesses.

This is the quagmire voters get when they care more about tossing the bums out than they do about which other candidate is going to have their back. After 15 years of Liberals, and the world turning on a more populist axle, Ford just had to remain upright and coherent for him to be a viable choice.

Promising to rescue the province from Kathleen Wynne and save it from the NDP was clearly enough for voters to choose Ford. The fact he had so few nuts and bolts to with his big-picture promises meant next to nothing, but now we might pay the price for that.

On the other hand, the family Ford has done nothing if not surprise us over the years. Voters were willing to give him a chance at the polls, so let’s give him time to find his footing before we judge.

