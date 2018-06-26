911 » Headline News

OPP investigating stolen golf cart

June 26, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP is investigating a report of a stolen golf cart that occurred from a golf course located in Palgrave sometime during the overnight hours of June 23-24.

The golf cart is described as a grey 2018 Yamaha Quie Tech EFI.  The estimated value of the golf cart is $6,000.

 If you have any information in relation to this crime, please contact Provincial Constable Justin Maguire of the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

         

OPP investigating stolen golf cart

