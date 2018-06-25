Suspect wanted in eight Bolton break-ins

A man police believe is responsible for eight commercial break-ins in the Bolton area is on the loose and Ontario Provincial Police hope the public can help identify him.

The incidents all occurred between June 13-22 and in almost every case the front glass door had been smashed.

Here’s a breakdown of the crimes:

Between June 13 at 7 p.m. and June 14 at 9 a.m., the suspect broke into a commercial property located on Highway 50 south of McEwan Dr. E. During this time, the suspect made e ntry into the building by throwing a rock through the front glass door. In this incident cash was reported stolen.

On June 14 at about 12:19 a.m., the suspect committed another break and enter at a commercial property on Highway 50 south of McEwan Dr. E. In this incident, the suspect made entry into the building by smashing the front glass door stealing cash and beverages inside.

Between June 14 at 9 p.m. and June 15 at 8 a.m., the suspect committed a break and enter at a commercial property on Highway 50 south of McEwan Dr. E. During this time, the suspect smashed the glass to a perimeter door and stole cash from inside the building.

On June 16 shortly prior to 12:42 a.m. the suspect committed a broke into a commercial property on Healey Road. During this incident, he smashed the front glass door of the building and gained access inside. Once inside, he stole cash prior to departing.

On June 21 at about 2:38 a.m., he hit a commercial property on Highway 50 south of Hopcroft Road. Once again, the front glass door was smashed and the suspect stole cash and beverages.

On June 22 at about 1 a.m., the suspect committed a break and enter at a commercial property on McEwan Dr. E. In this incident the suspect stole cash as well as beverages.

Around that same time, it’s believed the suspect broke into a commercial property on Healey Road. In this incident no items were reported stolen; however, the front glass door was broken.

A few hours later at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a break-in at a commercial property on McEwan E. In this incident no items were reported stolen; however, the front glass door was broken.

Anyone with information in relation to these crimes is asked to contact Det.-Const. Steve Linton of the Community Street Crime Unit – Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca . When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

