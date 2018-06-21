Rotary Minute

June 21, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Samantha Ferens

Over 100 individuals from the community attended the Norma Bangay Park dedication in Palgrave on May 28. The park was renamed after Norma Bangay, a former Palgrave elementary school teacher who passed away in 2012. The ceremony included the unveiling of the new park sign, the celebration of the new accessibility park upgrades, and recognition of National AccessAbility Week. This was a joint project between Rotary Club of Palgrave and the Town of Caledon that is now complete.

Judy Sherman a teacher, friend and colleague with Norma Bangay attended the ceremony and sent a Thank You note after the ceremony, offering these comments:

“Norma was a delightful person to spend time with and always had time for a chat. She was also the voice of reason; an excellent source of honest and sound advice to people of any age. She listened, cared and helped others to feel safe, happy and loved. Norma was a dedicated teacher and a selfless person who would more often than not put the needs of others before herself. The parents, staff and community respected her for her volunteer work, humble wisdom and unsurpassed loyalty to her career, family, friends and colleagues. Dedicating a park for children and for a quiet place of reflection for those in need of a bit of a sanctuary from a day’s events is one of the most valuable compliments that could be given to this amazing woman. She would be so pleased! I’m sure she was there in spirit, smiling to see so many people reconnecting or becoming acquainted but at the same time wondering why we were making such a fuss over her.

The ceremony was definitely a perfect day with the perfect people in attendance to pay tribute to a perfectly wonderful woman.

Thank you to each person or group responsible for making this idea become a reality and a lasting legacy to Norma.”

