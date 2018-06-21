Family fun at Downey’s Farm

Join in the family fun at Downey’s Farm Market & Winery on Sunday, July 1st. There will be free admission and parking. At 9 a.m. enjoy a strawberry pancake breakfast at $8 per person. Serving pancakes and Downey’s own strawberries will be some of Caledon’s finest Councillors and Mayor. Live entertainment begins at 10a.m. with Bob’s Banjo Band and continues during the day. Downey’s Farm Caledon’s Strawberry Festival will be officially opened at 10:30 a.m. You are invited to celebrate Canada Day with a piece of birthday cake.

Team K-9 Dog Show will be performing at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Magician Dick Joiner will also join in the fun on stage.

Visit farm animals at Downey’s Kritter Korral and the ponies will be saddled up and ready for rides around the ring. Take a wagon ride to the U-Pick strawberry fields or buy strawberries ready picked.

Enjoy fries from Poppa John’s French Fry Truck or hot dogs from the grill. Try a heaping helping of strawberry shortcake or strawberry ice cream at Downey’s Ice Cream Saloon. In addition, breads, pies, muffins and donuts are all baked in view in the Barn Market. Sample our tasty Strawberry Rhubarb Sangria; a sure hit for the summer.

Downey’s Farm Market is located at 13682 Heart Lake Road, south of King Street. Downey’s Farm is a family owned agritourism farm featuring U-Pick and ready picked strawberries and raspberries, birthday parties, school tours and corporate events. Visit the website atwww.downeysfarm.com

