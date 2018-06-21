HHCC reviews 2018

June 21, 2018

BRIAN LOCKHART

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) held its annual general meeting on Tuesday (June 19) at the Lord Dufferin Centre retirement residence, on the site of Orangeville’s first hospital.

Those attending heard 2017 described as a year of important change and progress, during which the hospital opened its new Eva Heiny Ambulatory Care Wing, a key feature of HHCC’s $16-million Commitment to Care campaign.

A significant donor to Headwaters Health Care Foundation during her lifetime, Mrs. Heiny bequeathed $3.75 million through her estate, the largest gift ever received by the Foundation.

Born in Europe in 1923, she survived the chaos and deprivations of the Second World, later, making her way to Canada with her husband and settling in Mono.

During the year the hospital also became an Ontario Breast Screening Program site and increased surgical capacity with the addition of a new operating room.

Staceey Daub, HHCC president and CEO, said, “We are partners with our communities in ensuring that everyone has access to the best health care possible, close to home. Every improvement we made this year was done to enhance patient care through the first rate efforts of our staff, physicians, volunteers and community partners, and we are excited about what is ahead.”

Achievements from the year are outlined in the Hospital’s Report to the Community, which is available to the public online.

Significant honours were celebrated at the meeting. Dr. Caty Candusso and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez shared the prestigious Dr. David Scott Award for those who go above and beyond to improve the overall health and wellness of residents and promote linkages between the community and the hospital.

Joan Waechter was honoured with the Chairperson’s Award of Recognition.

A feature of the meeting was a video presentation detailing one extraordinary case of a patient who arrived at the hospital’s emergency room with a life-threatening condition.

Through teamwork that diagnosed the immediate problem, hands-on emergency care that stabilized the patient, and even an emergency visit by a Brampton vascular surgeon rushed to Headwaters via ambulance, that patient survived an incident that almost 100 per cent of people do not survive.

The meeting ended with nominations of appointments of new board members.

