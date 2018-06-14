Caledon men charged in assault, threatening of youths

On Friday, June 8, Caledon OPP responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the vicinity of Twistleton Street and Learmont Avenue in SouthFields Village.

Police learned that two men approached youths and uttered threats to one of the youths while another man assaulted him. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the assault.

Subsequently, a 31-year-old Caledon man and a 26-year-old Caledon man were charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.

Both accused individuals are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 12, 2018 to answer to the charges.

Please contact Provincial Constable Kelsey Bardy of the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information in relation to this matter.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Car smarter than the driver

On Monday, June 11, at about 4:27 a.m., an officer from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was on general patrol when he observed a silver 2009 Smart car on the west shoulder of the intersection at Highway 50 and Highway 9.

The officer stopped and spoke to the lone occupant of the vehicle and determined that his ability to be in care or control of a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. As a result, the man was arrested and transported to the Caledon OPP detachment for breath testing.

A 40-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with the following offences: Care or Control While Impaired (Alcohol) and Care or Control Over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 ml of Blood.

The male’s vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 28, to answer to the charges.

Taken off the road

Last week on June 5 and 6, officers from the Traffic Unit of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted 55 safety inspections on Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) — 11 inspections on vehicles weighing less than 4,500 kg and 45 inspections on vehicles weighing more than 4,500 kg.

Caledon OPP undertakes these CMV safety inspections to ensure that all travelers on our roadways are safe. To give you an example of the serious safety concerns our officers identify while conducting these inspections, please read about the following CMV inspected below:

On Wednesday, June 6, at 11:15 a.m. officers observed a Ford F-550 hauling a tri-axle flatbed trailer with a large 30-foot metal auger on top. The vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 50 prior to being stopped by police. The officer learned that the registered gross weight on the ownership was 10,000 kg; however, the combined weight of the truck (5,480 kg) and trailer (7,600 kg) totaled 13,080 kg, making the vehicle overweight by 3,080 kg.

The following offences were laid during the inspection of this CMV: Driving with Improper Class Licence, No Trailer Brakes, No Annual Inspection on Trailer, Insecure Load, Over Registered Gross Weight, No Valid CVOR, No Pre-Trip Inspection Conducted, Improper Tire, Expired Validation on Plate, Parking Brake Defective, No Permit for Truck or Trailer, and No Valid Insurance Certificate.

Subsequently, this vehicle was placed out of service and towed from the scene by a heavy tow operator.

Operation Corridor

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is set to conduct a robust Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement campaign, with their latest traffic data fueling their resolve to reduce the number of transport truck-related deaths on Ontario roads.

As officers gear up for Operation Corridor on all major truck routes in the province, they are reporting 25 fatal collisions that involved a large transport truck this year, up 25 per cent since this time last year. The OPP has responded to a total of 3,047 transport truck-related crashes so far this year, with investigations pointing to the driver of the transport truck as the at-fault driver in a large number of the collisions.

“Poor driving behaviours and moving violations alone account for a large number of transport truck-related crashes every year. When other dangerous habits are thrown into the mix such as failure to adhere to vehicle maintenance, inspection and hours of service regulations as well as unsecured loads, it then becomes a question of when, not if more lives will be lost in serious transport truck collisions,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

The OPP commends the many transport truck drivers who are committed to safe driving and other motorists who respect their space on the road and help keep Ontario roads safe.

Operation Corridor is carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and is the latest traffic safety initiative to support the OPP CMV Collision Mitigation Strategy

Missing man

On June 8 at 9:18 p.m., the Grey County OPP received a report of a missing person. Douglas Ardis, 24, of Grey Highlands was last seen on June 6 at 9 a.m. on Side road 30 in Mono.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 195 pound with short, light brown hair that is pulled back on top. He has hazel eyes and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap, brown blundstone work boots, blue jeans. May have a dark Tough Duck jacket with him

He drives a silver, super cab, Ford F150 pick-up truck with licence #AW25234.

Officers would like to verify his well-being.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

