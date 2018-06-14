Bandits steal win from Mimico

The Caledon Bandits can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Nine games and just over a month into the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season, the club secured its first victory with an 11 – 8 win last week over the Mimico Mountaineers.

Darcy Tainsh continued his hot streak on offense, setting the pace for the Bandits with five goals, just two games after netting four against the Fergus Thistles.

Mimico took a 6 – 2 lead into the second period, before five-straight goals put Caledon out on top leading into the final frame.

A back-and-forth start to the third period had the teams tied at eights with just under seven minutes to go, before Tainsh fittingly netted the game-winner.

Hitting the road on Friday and Saturday for meetings with both the Brantford Jr. Warriors and the Oakville Buzz, Slinger’s hot streak in net began to show signs of fatigue in facing close to 50 Brantford shots.

The Warriors took advantage of a few early powerplays in the first and second period, going three-for-four and notching eight straight goals on route to a 13 – 5 win.

Tainsh had the only multi-goal performance for the Bandits, while Rybka led the way with four assists.

The second meeting of the season between the Bandits and the Buzz took a similar turn, with Oakville coming out hot in scoring the first five goals, ending in a 10 – 3 contest.

Brandon Marion, Kyle Marion, and Correia had the three Bandit goals.

Caledon’s 1-10-0 record ties them with the Halton Hills Bulldogs in the OJCLL’s West division, while the Six Nations Warriors continue to set the pace with wins in 10 of their first 12 contests.

The Bandits return to the floor against the Mountaineers on the road Saturday, before returning to Mayfield Arena on Tuesday to host the 5-4-1 Buzz.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m.

