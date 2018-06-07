On This Day — June 7

June 7, 2018 · 0 Comments

1899 — American temperance crusader Carrie Nation destroys the inventory of a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1929 — The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

1942 — The Battle of Midway ends with an American victory.

1946 — BBC One, the main channel of the BBC, returns to the air after seven years due to the Second World War.

1977 — Five-hundred million watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth ll on television.

1982 — Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public. The bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

Born on This Day

1837 — Alois Hitler, Austrian civil servant, father.

1917 — Dean Martin, singer, actor, TV host.

1940 — Tom Jones, Welsh singer. It’s not unusual if you know who he is.

1952 — Liam Neeson, Oscar-nominated Irish actor.

1958 — Prince, musician, actor, producer.

1959 — Mike Pence, 49th vice-president of the United States.

1988 — Michael Cera, Canadian actor best known for his role in Arrested Development.

On This Day in Music

1963 — The Rolling Stones release their debut single, Come On, which had previously been recorded by Chuck Berry.

1964 — Just one year later, the Stones are booed off the stage during a stop on their first U.S. tour in San Antonio. A troupe of performing monkeys, which had opened for the band, are called back out to perform again.

1977 — Led Zeppelin sells out Madison Square Garden six nights in a row during their final U.S. tour. Top ticket price is $10.50.

1997 — Another noted supergroup, Hanson, debuts with Mmmbop, which would bop all the way to No. 1 in 27 countries.

2002 — Virgin Records drops Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, after her album sells only 50,000 copies. It cost more than $5 million to make. She would end up doing OK all the same.

Readers Comments (0)