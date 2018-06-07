Letters

On This Day — June 7

June 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

1899 — American temperance crusader Carrie Nation destroys the inventory of a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1929 — The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

1942 — The Battle of Midway ends with an American victory.

1946 — BBC One, the main channel of the BBC, returns to the air after seven years due to the Second World War.

1977 — Five-hundred million watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth ll on television.

1982 — Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public. The bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

Born on This Day

1837 — Alois Hitler, Austrian civil servant, father.

1917 — Dean Martin, singer, actor, TV host.

1940 — Tom Jones, Welsh singer. It’s not unusual if you know who he is.

1952 — Liam Neeson, Oscar-nominated Irish actor.

1958 — Prince, musician, actor, producer.

1959 — Mike Pence, 49th vice-president of the United States.

1988 — Michael Cera, Canadian actor best known for his role in Arrested Development.

On This Day in Music

1963 — The Rolling Stones release their debut single, Come On, which had previously been recorded by Chuck Berry.

1964 — Just one year later, the Stones are booed off the stage during a stop on their first U.S. tour in San Antonio. A troupe of performing monkeys, which had opened for the band, are called back out to perform again.

1977 — Led Zeppelin sells out Madison Square Garden six nights in a row during their final U.S. tour. Top ticket price is $10.50.

1997 — Another noted supergroup, Hanson, debuts with Mmmbop, which would bop all the way to No. 1 in 27 countries.

2002 — Virgin Records drops Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, after her album sells only 50,000 copies. It cost more than $5 million to make. She would end up doing OK all the same.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town of Caledon ramping up for “biggest day of the year”

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR It’s described as the biggest day of the year for Caledon, so it’s hardly surprising it’s called Caledon Day. The Town ...

Summer staple on the backburner as Rotary puts rib fest on hiatus

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR It has been one of the area’s best places to meat and greet, but Rotaryfest is no more, at least for ...

This angel a friend to the end

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR Helping people at the end of their life isn’t a job for everyone. In fact, it’s not a job for almost ...