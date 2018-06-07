Transport truck ignores flashing lights of school bus

A transport truck driver has been charged with failing to stop for a school bus after being stopped by a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment’s Traffic Unit.

On Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., an officer was stopped with a motorist on Coleraine Drive north of King Street in the Town of Caledon. The officer observed a stopped school bus stopped northbound on Colerain Drive with its overhead red signal-lights flashing and stop arm extended. To the officer’s amazement he watched as a transport truck proceeded to pass the stopped school bus going southbound.

The bus was in the process of dropping students off from school for the day. No students had exited the vehicle at the time the transport truck passed.

The officer stopped the offending transport truck and the driver was charged.

Davinder SINGH, 43 years old, from Mississauga has been charged with the offence of Fail to Stop For School Bus.

If convicted, the driver faces a minimum fine of $400 and six demerit points being added to his driver’s license record.

The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to remind drivers that when approaching a stopped school bus with its red signal-lights flashing you are required to stop in all directions regardless of how many lanes there are.

Man charged after animals stolen

A 21-year-old Ottawa man faces theft charges after he allegedly gained access May 29 to the Elmvale Jungle Zoo in Mount Albert and stealing three animals. Police say he entered by cutting a hole in a chain link fence and then proceeded to steal three animals which included an 18-inch tortoise, a black and white Lemur and a black Gibbon monkey.

The value of the stolen animals is in excess of $20,000. Officers from the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to zoo, which is located at 14191 County Road 27, Springwater Township.

Drug and weapons charges laid

On May 31, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) along with Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) Tactical Unit executed two search warrants at a known Hells Angels hangaround member’s residence in Oshawa.

The preliminary investigation resulted in, but was not limited to, the seizure of a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Ruger Mark II .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, a small amount (500 ml) of GHB commonly known as Liquid Ecstasy, and “colours” from outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The items seized along with intelligence information obtained by the BEU supports recent national attention of the rising tensions and violence between Hells Angels and Outlaws MC groups and their support clubs.

As a result of this investigation, three people were arrested and charged for multiple offences and one person remains at large. Persons arrested include:

A 26-year-old person from Oshawa

• Careless Storage of Firearm

• Breach of Firearms – Store firearms

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearms

• Unauthorized Possession

• Possession of a Loaded Restricted/Prohibited Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

• Possession of GHB for the purposes of trafficking

A 32-year-old Oshawa man

• Careless Storage of Firearm

• Breach of Firearms – Store firearms

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearms

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

• Possession of a Loaded Restricted/Prohibited Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

• Possession of GHB for the purposes of trafficking

A 33-year-old Oshawa man

• Careless Storage of Firearm

• Breach of Firearms – Store firearms

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearms

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

• Possession of a Loaded Restricted/Prohibited Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

• Possession of GHB for the purposes of trafficking

