Brewers on the ball, perfect through eight games

June 7, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Bolton Brewers are back in a familiar position.

The perennial powerhouse AA ball club sits atop the North Dufferin Baseball League standings through the first month of the 2018 season, holding onto a perfect record through eight games.

Back on the road for the first time in close to a month after a four-game homestand, Bolton took their bats to Aurora to pummel the Jays in game six, before taking advantage of a struggling Mansfield Cubs squad in a weekend doubleheader.

Getting on the board early against the Jays, both Brett Chater and Mike Wallace crossed the plate in the top of the first inning, while Andrew White kept the Jays scoreless through the first two innings.

Aurora broke the shutout in the third inning, before White ran into trouble in the fourth giving up a triple and two runs before earning an out, ending his day and handing the ball to Tyler Hawkins.

Hawkins was almost perfect through three innings of work, allowing no hits and just one walk, while Bolton’s bats went to work.

Nine Brewers crossed the plate in the sixth inning, on route to an eventual 16 – 3 score.

Chater led the way with three runs, while Trent Barwick and Chris Fafalios were perfect at the plate in going two-for-two and three-for-three respectively.

Sunday’s meetings with the Cubs went as expected for the 2017 champions, who handily defeated the winless Mansfield squad by double digits.

The Brewers remain just one of two teams yet to taste defeat this season, along with the 2017 finalist New Lowell Knights, who have only managed four games through a damp spring so far.

Next up for the Brewers is a date with the Mariners on Thursday night in Midland (3-2-3), before returning home on Friday to host the Bolton Dodgers (5-4-0) at Ted Houston Park for a 6:30p.m. opening pitch.

A heavy-swinging matchup is to be expected between the rival crosstown Brewers and Dodgers, who are the league’s top offensive teams averaging 13 runs and 8.3 runs-per-game respectively.

The Dodgers return to the mound this week following a week-long hiatus.

After some weather postponements earlier this season, they wrap up a busy week with a doubleheader on Sunday, hosting both the Mariners and the Ivy Rangers (5-2-2).

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

