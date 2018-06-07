Supreme certification

June 7, 2018 · 0 Comments

Supreme Collision Centre Bolton Ltd. has been certified by Certified Collision Care, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization, for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

This means Supreme Collision is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient collision repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Supreme Collision Centre is certified by Certified Collision Care, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Kia.

In a release, the company said that less than five percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.

Supreme Collision Centre Bolton owner Marty Reddick said, “This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community. We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”

The certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use lightweight high-strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Supreme Collision Centre Bolton Ltd. is officially a Collision Care Provider,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care.

