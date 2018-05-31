Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

By Janet Clark

Rotary works with partners big and small so we both can make a bigger difference in the world. Rotary has a number of Strategic Partnerships where the work with Rotary is designed to implement international projects that have measurable impact on the causes we work on and are sustainable for the long term. Our strategic partners include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and Habitat for Humanity and includes such programs as the Polio Plus program to eradicate polio around the world.

Perhaps you are thinking that your organization could potentially collaborate with us on service projects here in Caledon or around the globe or help us find sustainable solutions to significant problems by supporting a Rotary project that matches your organization’s philanthropic mission. Give us a call and let’s start a dialogue to see how we can make your ideas come to life under the power of Rotary.

Perhaps you are interested in helping the local Rotary Club of Palgrave or the Bolton Rotary Club take on a variety of service projects to increase your impact and footprint in the community. Our service partners join us on specific projects that support our causes and increase their reach into Caledon. That is exactly what Brampton Brick, Sierra Excavation and Rafat Construction just did with the Accessibility upgrade to Norma Bangay Park in Palgrave. They gave money and in-kind donations of services to make the park upgrades a reality.

There are countless ways to get involved with your local Rotary Club at the corporate level. Drop by a meeting, check out our website, or better yet, come to the event of the year, Wines of the World on June 30th at the Caledon Equestrian Centre, and see how our local sponsors are showcased to Caledonians and their guests while raising money for a great cause. Let’s help each other make a difference in the world.

