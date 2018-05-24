Prince Harry – Meghan ‘A True Romance’ The power of love

May 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

As my heart skipped a beat; through tears I viewed this loving union of a man and a woman so much in love. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Meghan is her own woman; she walked down the aisle on her own; as beautiful as the princess she would soon become. Prince Charles then escorted Meghan to her handsome Prince Charming.

A young woman of all times; no one gave Meghan away, she gave her own heart to her prince, stating I will.

With God’s love and blessing they left the chapel; the sun shone; their hearts sang as one.

Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Princess Meghan – from across the pond the United Kingdom.

May their love forever flourish – their romance forever be in bloom. God Bless.

Alice Malick Pettit

Bolton

Readers Comments (0)