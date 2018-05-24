Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Janet Clark

This coming June 25th, Rotary Club of Palgrave has the honor of hosting 50 Rotarians from around the world at our very own Host dinner as part of the Rotary International Conference. This event will afford the opportunity for Caledon to host and showcase our finest Canadian foods and wines at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall as we hold our weekly meeting with many local quests and dignitaries including Honorary Rotarian, Mayor Allan Thompson.

The Rotary International Conference typically has an opportunity for all local clubs to host an evening event for visiting Rotarians to get to know the local culture, cuisine and customs. This is a unique opportunity for anyone in Caledon who is interested in learning about other cultures, to attend the dinner and help us welcome our international guests.

If you are interested in coming to the event, please contact Bernie Rochon at 905-503-0200. Tickets are $25 and include a Canadian themed dinner and a local treat to take home. To find out more about the Rotary Club of Palgrave and our Rotary Club Host Dinner, check us out at Rotaryclubofpalgrave.com.

