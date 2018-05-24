It happened today

In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 24 over the years.

1543- Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish mathematician and astronomer who theorized that planets revolve around the sun, not the earth being at the centre of the universe, (Heliocentric theory), dies at age 70.

1738- John Wesley is converted, launching the Methodist movement. The day is celebrated annually by Methodists as Aldersgate Day.

1819- Queen Victoria is born. She became the country’s then-longest reigning monarch, and her period of change and growth became known as the Victorian Era.

1830- Mary Had a Little Lamb, a famous nursery rhyme by Sarah Joseph Hale, is published.

1883- The Brooklyn Bridge opens, becoming an iconic landmark of New York City.

1915- World War 1: Italy declares war on Austria-Hungary, joining the side of the Triple Entente (the Allies).

1941- World War II: The German battleship Bismarck sinks the then-pride of the Royal Navy, HMS Hood, killing all but three crewmen. The German battleship was later sank by British forces three days later.

1943- World War II: German physician Josef Mengele arrives at the extermination camp Auschwitz. Mengele became known as “the Angel of Death,” for his human experiments on the inmates. He later fled to South America, where he successfully avoided capture.

2000- Israeli troops withdraw from Southern Lebanon after 22 years of occupation.

2002- Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty, which saw both parties further limit their nuclear arsenal.

