Caledon OPP celebrates police week with community open house

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Caledon OPP recently hosted an open house at the detachments location in Caledon East to celebrate Police Week, and giving residents in the community a chance to tour the facility and see what the local police force does to help keep the community safe.

Hosted this past Saturday (May 19), members of the Caledon OPP, Crime Stoppers, Dare Program, Dufferin-Caledon Victim Services, town’s Parks and Recreation and fire department amongst others were in attendance to show off their services to the community.

“It gives us a chance to share with the community,” said Detachment Commander Inspector Ryan Carothers.

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide. It ran from May 13 to May 19.

Despite the cloudy weather and the rain, many residents from the community came out to get a tour of the detachment, speak with staff and meet the various community partners, check out the various vehicles on display, see a K-9 demonstration, and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

On the tour, residents got to see where the traffic department operates, where weapons and police gear are stored, and toured the jail cells, with some kids going behind bars and getting some photos. “That seems to be a hit,” laughed Inspector Carothers.

Several members of council also stopped in to take part in the event, including Mayor Allan Thompson, who said Police Week and the open house is a great opportunity to bring the police, other emergency response members, and the community closer together.

Inspector Carothers says Police Week is about them and the community recognizing each other. “When we all work together, things get done, and that’s what it’s all about.”

He added that the open house gives them a chance to expose what they do in the community, “which is vital,” as they don’t get many opportunities to come here.

OPP nab impaired driver speeding in Mono

On Saturday May 19, 2018 at 7:34 am Dufferin OPP Officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 Northbound near Monora Park road in Town of Mono.

Officers observed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed southbound. The vehicle was clocked at 105 km per hour in a posted 60 km per hour zone. A traffic stop was initiated. The male driver failed Roadside Approved Screening device and was arrested for impaired driving and taken to Orangeville Police Station for breath tests

As a result of this investigation a 47-year-old of Brampton , Ontario is charged with Stunt driving and Drive While Under Suspension(2 counts) under the Highway Traffic Act. He was further charged with Operate Motor Vehicle over 80mgs of alcohol under the Criminal Code of Canada and Fail to Surrender Insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. His driver’s license suspended for 90 days under the Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and vehicle impounded for 7 days under remedial measures program.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice on June 12, 2018 to answer to the charge.

Boating season

Boating fatalities on OPP-patrolled waterways reached an eight-year high in 2017, with 31 people dying last year compared to 23 deaths in 2016.

With falling overboard being the lead contributing factor both years, the outcome could have been different for the 42 victims who were found not (or not properly) wearing a personal floatation device over the two-year period.

With the launch of Safe Boating Week (May 19-25, 2018) this weekend, the OPP is partnering with the Canadian Safe Boating Council to promote safety on the water.

Whether you are a boat operator or a passenger, consider these facts when heading out on the water in any type of watercraft:

Wear a personal floatation device or lifejacket, don’t operate any watercraft while impaire obtain relevant licencing, ensure you have all the required safety equipment, ensure your watercraft is water ready be wary of the dangers of cold water immersion (especially this time of year)

For more information about how to remain safe on the water this weekend, and all summer long, visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

