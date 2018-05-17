Sports

Caledon Bandits still searching for first win of OJCLL season

May 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A heavy dose of offensive production was not the remedy for the Caledon Bandits early season woes, who fell to 0 – 3 on the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season after a pair of losses last week.
Facing the rival Halton Hills Hurricanes on the road Wednesday, it was the Bandits that jumped out to an early lead before a disastrous second frame.

Chris Hunter, Darcy Tainsh, and Lucas Correia notched the first three goals of the game to put the Bandits up 3 – 0 late in the first period, though Halton fought back to a 3 – 2 score by intermission.

The Bulldogs returned from the break with a new spring in their step, sending eight straight goals past Caledon goaltender Caleb Slinger, while holding the Bandits to their only scoreless period of the young season.

Team leading scorer Andrew Rybka put his squad on his back with a natural hat trick to open the third, bringing the Bandits within four, but it was too little, too late in an eventual 11 – 7 loss.

Josh MacIsaac sent home the seventh and final Bandits goal.

The road swing continued on Saturday in Oakville with the Bandits taking on the high-flying Buzz, a game they could never recover from after falling behind 5 – 2 heading to the first intermission.

Oakville, the league’s highest-scoring team so far this season, eventually sent fourteen shots past goaltender Jeremy Outopoulos in a 14 – 7 loss for the Bandits.

Rybka capitalized on his second hat trick in three games, adding an assist, while Cole Goodwin had a three-point effort in adding a goal and two assists.

The perennial powerhouse Wilmot Wild are out to an early lead in the competitive West division with a record of 4-1-0, while the Bandits will have a chance to make up some ground this week when they take on the 3-2-0 Fergus Thistles on the road Friday evening.

They also faced some stiff competition in the undefeated Six Nation Warriors on Wednesday evening following press time.

A return home to Mayfield Arena is scheduled for Tuesday, hosting the Brantford Warriors with the opening faceoff set for 8p.m.

         

