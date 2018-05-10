It happened today

In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 3 over the years.

1503- Christopher Columbus discovers the Cayman Islands.

1534- French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Newfoundland.

1752- Benjamin Franklin test the lightning conductor with his kite-flying experiment.

1797- The Unites States navy launches its first navy ship, dubbed the “United States.”

1872- Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for President of the United States.

1924- J. Edgar Hoover is appointed the head of the FBI, building it into a large-crime fighting agency, and instituting a number of modernizations to police technology, including centralized fingerprint file and forensic laboratories.

1940- Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as Britain’s Prime Minister. It also marked the end of World War II’s “Phony War,” when Germany began invading France and the low countries.

1962- Marvel Comics publishes the first issues of The Incredible Hulk, one of the company’s most well known superheroes.

1970- Boston Bruins defenceman Bobby Orr scores “The Goal,” one of the most famous goal and photos in hockey history, flying through the air after scoring the game winning Stanley Cup goal in overtime.

1994- Nelson Mandela is sworn in as South Africa’s first black president.

2005- A hand grenade is thrown by Vladimir Arutyunian lands 20 meters from U.S. President George W. Bush while he is giving a speech to a crow in Tbilisi, Georgia, but malfunctions and does not detonate.

2017- Apple becomes the first company to be worth more than $800 billion, thanks to inventions like the iPod, iPhone,and iPad.

