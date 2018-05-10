Town to reconstruct Albert Street

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

The Town of Caledon recently held a public consultation to discuss reconstruction on Albert Street, between John Street and James Street, in Bolton, to look at the implementation of low impact development features.

The meeting was held on Monday (April 30) and saw approximately 20 residents, as well as Mayor Allan Thompson and several members of council attend. The open house was designed to show conceptual information related to the project, receive input, questions and concerns by residents in that area.

“Residents provided useful feedback that will be reviewed and incorporated into the final design as needed,” said Parm Chohan, spokesperson for the town.

He explained that the reason behind these construction improvements and public meeting is because residents have been experiencing flooding. “The work planned will help to reduce flooding in the area by upgrading the road and sidewalk.”

Mr. Chohan added that the town plans to install shallow grass ditches to help manager storm water quantity and quality. Other features included in the design works are upgraded pedestrian facilities and an upgraded road platform.

He also told the Citizen that construction is anticipated for late 2018 or early 2019, and the next steps involved will deal with the finalization to the design and get the necessary permits.

Readers Comments (0)