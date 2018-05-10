Caledon School Bus driver charged in crash last Friday

The driver of a high school school bus that collided with two other vehicles and rolled into a river in Bolton has been charged with careless driving.

Caledon OPP confirmed that the school bus had no mechanical issues, and no one was injured in the crash.

The collision happened last Friday morning (May 4), near Humberview Secondary School. Caledon OPP say the bus was climbing a hill with 17 high school students on board, traveling northbound on Humber Lea Rd. between Kingsview Dr. and King St. E. when it started to descend backwards going southbound on Humber Lea Rd.

The bus then hit two other vehicles before the back-end slid down the bank of the Humber River, and became partially submerged. Amritpal Kaur Sihota, 35, has been charged with careless driving.

School staff are providing support for students, with guidance counsellors available for those who want to talk about it.

OPP Open House

On Saturday, May 19, 2017 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are hosting an open house at the detachment located at 15924 Innis Lake Road in Caledon East to celebrate Police Week (May 13, 2018 – May 19, 2018).

In recognition of Police Week, we welcome the community to drop by and see the many ways the Caledon OPP are working with our community to make Caledon safe.

Some of the exciting features of this event include: A tour of the detachment, the opportunity to mingle with our staff & meet some of our community partners, speak to Provincial Constable Clayton Brown about civilian and uniform job opportunities within the OPP, a K-9 demonstration by Provincial Constable ! Vynny Hick featuring ‘Cash’ at 1:00 pm, check out some of our vehicles on display, enjoy a BBQ lunch courtesy of Zehrs in Bolton.

A community is only as strong as the people in it- who know one another and work together to achieve a safe, happy, and healthy place for all of us in the Town of Caledon.

Mental Health

Mental Health has long been a priority for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). This week marks the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week with communities across the country supporting mental health initiatives. The OPP is proud to provide ongoing support to its people and communities with its Mental Health Strategy: Our People, Our Communities.

Mental health and wellness go hand in hand, a premise that underlies the OPP Mental Health Strategy. The strategy has two related but distinct compo! nents – Supporting Our People: Healthy Workforce and Supporting Our Communities: Police Interactions with People with Mental Health Issues. The OPP has made considerable progress since launching the strategy in December 2015.

“Mental health is an important issue, for everyone. The goal of the strategy is to improve the response to the mental health needs of our people and the individuals in the communities we serve,” Commissioner Vince Hawkes said.

Some of the notable achievements over the last two years in Supporting Our People include delivering mental health awareness and resiliency training to more than 8,000 OPP members, expanded formal training to the Auxiliary Program and increased access to the OPP Critical Incident Stress Response Team/Peer Support Program.

Continued progress was made in the established priorities for action during the second year of implementation of Supporting Our Communities. Achievements inc! lude increased referrals to community support services, tools to aid police in communicating more effectively with medical professionals and people experiencing a mental health crisis, over 1,200 OPP members have completed Crisis Intervention Training, and continued training for OPP members in de-escalation techniques.

“Members across the organization continue to embrace this evolving strategy,” Commissioner Hawkes said. “We have made significant achievements, but recognize there will always be more work to be done. I am proud of all that has been accomplished in just over two years in support of the important issue of mental health.”

