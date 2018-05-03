Letters

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written by Jim Firth

Last Wednesday evening, the Rotary Club of Palgrave was treated to a wonderful presentation by Patricia Franks of CAFFI. Caledon Area Families for Inclusion (“CAFFI”) was formed by a group of local parents of children/young adults with intellectual/ developmental disabilities. The families came together out of concern for the lack of services, programs, and housing for their family members in the Caledon community. Many of these individuals have positive experiences as children in school programs and local recreational activities, but become excluded from programs, camps and activities as they “age out”, without viable options. At age 21, once these young people leave school, they are faced with little to do, few places to go, and even fewer places to live, as young adults in Caledon.

The need to support people in our community like Patricia never goes away.
Patricia is a Caledon resident and is the mother of an adult daughter with intellectual disabilities living at home. By Patricia’s estimation there are 75 similar families in Caledon and as the parents age, they become concerned about the long-term care of their children. CAFFI was formed as a pilot project to create a shared living space for 3 adults with intellectual disabilities.

They now have a plot of land on Cedar Mains Road and will convert a heritage building into a 4 bedroom house. Three adult women with special needs and one adult roommate will live in the house as house mates. Plans are in place to have the home ready by winter 2018. They are fundraising and also need many helping hands.

To operate the house CAFFI will need help with administration, season outdoor work, handyman services, advisor’s and so on. AS Rotarians, I know that many of our members and friends have these capabilities. Please feel free to email Patricia at cafficaledon@gmail.com and join us through Rotary to help others. To learn more about CAFFI and how you can help others in our community please check us out at rotrayclubofpalgrave.com and sign up for a free dinner at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mono wins partial victory in legal battle over water-skiing

Written By Tom Claridge The Town of Mono has won a partial victory in a legal battle involving property rights in the Niagara Escarpment Area ...

Tory leader Scheer says Trudeau ‘lots of sizzle, not much steak’

Written By MIKE PICKFORD Having led the Conservative Party of Canada now for 12 months, Andrew Scheer is hoping to do the same thing on ...

Coun. Barb Shaughnessy to run for mayor

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Ward 1 Regional Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is putting her name in the hat for the position of mayor for the upcoming ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...

         

Community Events

  THURSDAY, APRIL 12 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at ...