It happened today

May 3, 2018

In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 3 over the years.

1469- Niccolo Machiavelli was born in Florence, Italy, and is often called the father of modern political science, famous for his Renaissance philosophy.

1802- Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city.

1903- American singer and actor Bing Crosby is born.

1915- John McCrae writes the poem “In Flanders Fields” becoming one of the most popular war poems, synonymous with the red poppy and the war.

1936- Joe DiMaggio makes his baseball debut with the New York Yankees.

1946- The Japan War Crimes Trials begin, conducting trials for military and government officials of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during Word War II. Seven are sentenced to death including General and Japanese Premier Hideki Tojo, and Iwane Matsui (who organized the Rape of Nanking). 16 others are sentenced to life imprisonment.

1979- Margaret Thatcher wins the general election, becoming Great Britain’s first female prime minister. KNown for her uncompromising politics and leadership style, she was nicknamed the “Iron Lady.”

1999- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 11,000 for the first time.

2016- 88,000 people are evacuated from their homes in Fort McMurray Albert, Canada. The wildfire ripped through the community, destroying approximately 2,400 homes and buildings.

