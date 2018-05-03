Letters

It happened today

May 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

In this week’s offering, we take a look back through history and note some of the interesting happenings from May 3 over the years.

1469- Niccolo Machiavelli was born in Florence, Italy, and is often called the father of modern political science, famous for his Renaissance philosophy.

1802- Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city.

1903- American singer and actor Bing Crosby is born.

1915- John McCrae writes the poem “In Flanders Fields” becoming one of the most popular war poems, synonymous with the red poppy and the war.

1936- Joe DiMaggio makes his baseball debut with the New York Yankees.

1946- The Japan War Crimes Trials begin, conducting trials for military and government officials of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during Word War II. Seven are sentenced to death including General and Japanese Premier Hideki Tojo, and Iwane Matsui (who organized the Rape of Nanking). 16 others are sentenced to life imprisonment.

1979- Margaret Thatcher wins the general election, becoming Great Britain’s first female prime minister. KNown for her uncompromising politics and leadership style, she was nicknamed the “Iron Lady.”

1999- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 11,000 for the first time.

2016- 88,000 people are evacuated from their homes in Fort McMurray Albert, Canada. The wildfire ripped through the community, destroying approximately 2,400 homes and buildings.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mono wins partial victory in legal battle over water-skiing

Written By Tom Claridge The Town of Mono has won a partial victory in a legal battle involving property rights in the Niagara Escarpment Area ...

Tory leader Scheer says Trudeau ‘lots of sizzle, not much steak’

Written By MIKE PICKFORD Having led the Conservative Party of Canada now for 12 months, Andrew Scheer is hoping to do the same thing on ...

Coun. Barb Shaughnessy to run for mayor

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER Ward 1 Regional Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is putting her name in the hat for the position of mayor for the upcoming ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on budget

By Bill Rea The Provincial budget brought down last Wednesday by Finance Minister Charles Sousa offered lots of promised spending, along with some people paying ...

Some positives in budget for Mayor

By Bill Rea There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned. But he was curious ...

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in visit to riding

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

‘The Golden Voice’ to perform at CrossCurrents

Singer-songwriter and producer Jorge Luis Rojas, professionally known as Rojitas, will be performing next Friday (April 13) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Known for his ...

         

Community Events

  THURSDAY, APRIL 12 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at ...