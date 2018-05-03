Caledon OPP respond to stabbing on Airport Road

On Monday, April 30, 2018 at approximately 2:18 pm Caledon OPP responded to an incident on Airport Road between Old Church Road and Olde Base Line Road in Caledon East. This portion of the highway will be closed for several hours while police conduct an investigation.

At this time, police responded to a male victim that was stabbed with an edged weapon. The victim has since been transported to hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Currently, police have 4 male parties in custody with respect to this incident.

Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety. Please use alternative routes of travel until further notice.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Please contact Detective Constable Kayla Robichaud of the Major Crime Unit of the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any in! formation that may be able to assist police.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Police investigate incident where car crashes into house

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a report of a vehicle driving into a house in Caledon East.

On Friday, April 27, 2018 at approximately 2:20 p.m. a vehicle was traveling on Marion Street approaching Larry Street. For unknown reasons the vehicle lost control, proceeded through the intersection where it struck a house and went through the garage. The vehicle ended up in the back yard of the house.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly removed the driver and passenger who were unable to exit the vehicle.

Officers evacuated the surrounding residences due to a potential gas leak at the scene.

Peel Regional Paramedics, Caledon Fire Services and Enbridge Gas officials attended the scene.

The driver and occupant of the vehicle were not injured in the collision. There was a resident in the house at the time of the collision but they were not injured.

Occupants in the surrounding houses were allowed to return to their homes at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Officers will be investigating if the driver was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the collision.

Impaired driver arrested

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment have arrested and charged a transport truck driver after his vehicle became wedged on a tight turn in Caledon.

On Friday, April 27, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a transport truck that was unable to move after attempting to make a tight turn on eastbound Forks of the Credit Road, west of Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

During the investigation the driver was arrested at the scene. A 59-year-old man from Salmon Arm, British Columbia has been charged with: Operate Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alc! ohol in Blood, Drive While Disqualified, Drive while Suspende, Drive Under License of Another Jurisdiction While Suspended in Ontario, Disobey Sign.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.Forks of the Credit Road was closed for a short period of time in both directions while recovery crews removed the transport truck and trailer.

