More than 300 run in New Tecumseth 5k and half marathon

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a good day for a long distance run – cool and crisp – when over 300 long distance runners took part in the New Tecumseth 5K and Half Marathon run in support of Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston on Sunday, April 29.

The event attracted runners from around the region including quite a few from Shelburne and the surrounding area who came out for the challenge.

Shelburne resident Alex Heck ran the half-marathon from Tottenham to Alliston.

“I’m in a full marathon next week in Toronto,” she said. “So this is part of the training.”

The 5K route wound through the streets of Alliston while the half-marathon got started at the Community Centre in Tottenham and made its way north to Alliston.

Both races finished at PPG Park in Alliston.

The run was organized by a group of volunteers to help raise funds for the Stevenson Memorial Hospital $30 million redevelopment campaign.

“I’m the runner director and we have seven other volunteers that helped organize,” said race organizer Kara Harris. “We’ve done other races but this is the first one in New Tec. It’s supporting the hospital. The proceeds from our event go to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation.”

The organizers have held smaller events in the town. In addition to Ms. Harris, organizers include Charlene McNmara, Nicole Myatt, Connie Clark, Lise Waltenbury, Brenda MacNeil, and Nicole Pavlovic, and Tracy Ross.

“We’ve had a few other smaller events in the town. We are 100 per cent volunteer. Our mandate has has always been to give back to local charities and families in our community. We did a run a few years ago and that money went to the hospital. After that event we realized how important it was that the hospital have a run that is supported by the community. The town needs it, the community needs it, and the hospital needs it too,” Harris said. “I have my own connection with the hospital so I have a real passion for this. The half marathon started in Tottenham and ended here (PPG Park). It’s 21.1 kilometres. The 5K started here in the park and ended here. Both routes go past the hospital. We had a total of 333 runners. It is our goal to make this an annual event. We’ve already started working on the 2019 event. It’s always going to be held on the last weekend of April.”

While the hundreds of runner gave it their all to complete the course, just as manner enthusiastic supporters were there to cheer them on when the crossed the finish line.

