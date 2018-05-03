Caledon Jr. C Bandits fall in home opener, look to rebound

May 3, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A slow start out the gate landed the junior C Caledon Bandits in a tough spot in their season opener, falling 10 – 5 to the Mimico Mountaineers.

A team of mostly fresh new faces took to the floor at Mayfield Arena on Tuesday to open the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League schedule, where Mimico’s Tyler Hurshman snuck two quick goals in the opening three minutes past veteran Caledon goaltender Jeremy Outopoulos.

Heading to the break down 3 – 0, the third year goalie was beaten 28 seconds into the second frame, though fellow veteran Bandit Jarrett Petrie beat the Mimico goalie down low just seconds later to break the shutout.

Andrew Rybka then connected on his first goal as a Bandit on a powerful sidearm shot from far out, though Mimico took a 9 – 3 lead into the second intermission.

Outopoulos settled into the game, and the season, in the final frame, allowing just one more Mimico notch.

Both Darcy Tainsh and Brandon Marion capitalized for the Bandits, but it was too little, too late, as the final buzzer sounded for a Mimico victory.

With a sixteen-game regular season schedule that runs through to the end of June, the Bandits will have plenty of opportunity to make up ground, next facing a road test against the 0 – 2 Halton Hills Bulldogs on Wednesday.

They return home on May 15 to battle the Six Nations Warriors, with an opening draw scheduled for 8p.m.

The junior C league is up one member after some shakeups in the offseason, with both the Eastern Township Extreme Eagles and the North Shore Kodiaks stepping into their first seasons, adding a touch of Quebec flavour to the OJCLL.

The Shelburne Vets have decided to take a leave of absence for the 2018 season.

The Bandits are coming off of a 2017 season that saw them finish last in the OJCLL standings, before being ousted by the powerhouse Six Nation Warriors in two games in their first round best-of-three series.

To date, The Caledon Bandits Jr C are the second most winning team in Meredith Cup history, with championships in 2008, 2009, and five consecutive West Division titles from 2008-2012.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.caledonbandits.com/jrc.

