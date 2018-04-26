Rotary Club of Palgrave Minutes: recognizing The Friends of Rotary

April 26, 2018

By Ian Kittle

The Rotary Club of Palgrave is so fortunate to have a wonderful group of residents who support their local, Canadian and International fund-raising ventures and community events. They are called “ The Friends of Rotary”

Sometimes committing to be a full member of our Rotary Club is too much considering work, family and other activities. Some of this group have been full members and needed to step back due to commitments. Others are just wildly supportive of our club and the events we plan and run in our community. Being a friend of Rotary is also a way to test drive Rotary to see if there is a fit. You can switch form Friend of Rotary to Associate Member if you like what you see and do.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave are so fortunate to have our ‘friends’ who we can call up and ask to assist us at one off events like Wines of the World on June 30th, 2018, Caledon Canada Day on July 1, 2018, and our fall Gala in November.

If you are interested in the activities of our amazing little club, but do not have the time to be a full member of our club, please contact IAN KITTLE, the Membership Director of our club at 905-583-0580 or iskittle@rogers.com. We will place you on our news list so you are advised of our upcoming activities you could help with.

You are always welcome at an upcoming Wednesday evening supper meeting at 6 pm at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall located at Highway 50 / Highway 9. Contact BERNIE ROCHON to book an upcoming date at 905-583-0200.” You will be welcomed “as a friend”.

