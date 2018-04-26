Letters

Commemorating Bill Rea

April 26, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The recent passing of Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea was a profound shock to a wide cross section of the Caledon community and he will be sorely missed.

Bill worked tirelessly to cover almost every event in the town and provided the best source of reliable community and municipal reporting. As was cited by several of people following the news of his unfortunate passing, he performed that task without bias or letting personal opinions creep into his writing.

This is a request the Town of Caledon consider naming a park or facility in his honour when such an occasion arises. It would be a fitting and lasting honour commemorating his contribution to the community.

As Bill touched the lives of people in every corner of the Town of Caledon, any location would be appropriate.

Dan O’Reilly
Caledon resident

         

