Canadian Blood services to host blood donor clinic in Bolton next Tuesday

April 26, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

The Canadian Blood Services will be hosting a blood donor clinic next week, amidst changes to donor eligibility and screening criteria.

The clinic runs on Tuesday, May 1st, at the Albion Bolton Community Centre, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

“Last week’s ice storm really took a toll on the collections throughout Ontario,” said Elaine St. Pierre, Canadian Blood Services territory manager.

According to her, last Monday (April 16), saw clinics across the province collected 76 per cent of their target, a shortfall of close to 300 units of blood.

The organization recent announced that changes to the eligibility criteria include removing the HIV deferral for people who have travelled to Cameroon and Togo; shortening deferral times for people who have had tattoos and piercings; updating the restrictions for marijuana usage; and reducing the waiting period for recipients of blood and blood products.

Donors who have had a tattoo or piercing will only have to wait three months before donating blood, which is half the time it used to be.

“We estimate thousands more people will be eligible to donate blood as a result of these latest changes,” said Ms. St. Pierre.

To book an appointment, visit www.blood.ca, and walk-ins are available.

         

