Caledon staff bracing for potential flooding after storm

April 19, 2018

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

Caledon public works staff have recently lifted a winter parking ban, after an unusual dumping of snow and freezing rain that continues a trend of a polarizing winter.

The snow and freezing rain began Friday (April 13) evening, and continued until Tuesday (April 17), when the town announced that the parking ban was lifted come the early morning. Heavy amounts of snow and freezing rain from the storm blanketed the Town, and crews were busy clearing broken branches on roadways and town properties.

“Residents are reminded, however, that even when there is no ban in place, vehicles may still be ticketed and/or towed if they interfere with normal snow removal operations,” stated in a press release from the town.

Tony Maxwell, communications advisor with the town, told the Citizen that over 50 Caledon roads staff began on Friday working 24 hours a day, on 12-hour shifts, on the various winter maintenance activities, and continued until this past Tuesday. “This involved 48 different pieces of equipment, from loaders, graders and snowplows/salt trucks to sidewalk-clearing machines.”

By Monday, snow from the storm was plowed off the main streets, and the secondary, and side streets. Work continues to clear sidewalks, but icy conditions present challenges to town crews and their equipment, with additional resources being dispatched to tackle the remaining areas.

With temperatures increasing in the next few days, there is the possibility of localized flooding in some areas, with crews preparing to clear catch basins, steam iced-up culverts for faster water flow, stabilize and temporarily repair any road washouts, and have closed roads and detoured routes. Residents are advised to keep children and pets away from ponds, creeks, and streams.

Mr. Maxwell is reminding residents that even though there have been no reports of injuries or issues with falling ice, residents should still be careful, as temperatures are on the rise.

He described this storm as unusual weather for April, but staff have “come through serious ice storms and other severe storms in the past, are well trained and used to dealing with this sort of event.”

He added that, “this particular storm presented some extra achallenges as the precipitation became extremely hard packed and difficult to clear,” but fortunately, with the overall effort from staff, “we did not have to deal with any major accidents.”

Those who are in areas that still require attention are advised to contact Service Caledon at 905-584-2272 extension 7750.

