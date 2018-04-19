Letters

National Volunteer Week 2018

April 19, 2018   ·   0 Comments

There is an old saying that goes ““If you want to touch the past, touch a rock. If you want to touch the present, touch a flower. If you want to touch the future, touch a life.”

Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) volunteers touch lives every day. Whether assisting on the front-line or working quietly behind the scenes, CPCC volunteers help to enrich the lives of the families and children we serve.

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 15-21, we would like to say thank you to those who share so generously of their time and talents. We proudly celebrate their caring spirit and honour the positive impact of the contributions of the more than 80 volunteers that have volunteered at the CPCC this year.

We are delighted to announce that 2 CPCC volunteers will be celebrated for their volunteer contributions at the Town of Caledon’s 2018 Community Recognition Night on April 17th. Congratulations to CPCC Board Chair Heather Baker and Children’s Program Volunteer, Nancy Patafio, who have been awarded Town of Caledon Volunteer Service Awards!

In closing, I’d like to ask everyone to take a moment during National Volunteer Week to say thank you to a person who is “touching the future” by volunteering in our community. I’d also like to encourage everyone to consider becoming a volunteer themselves. There are opportunities for all skill levels and to suit even the busiest of schedules. To learn about volunteer opportunities at the CPCC, contact the Manager of Volunteers at 905-857-0090 or email ssargent@cp-cc.org. To learn of other volunteer opportunities in Caledon, visit www.VolunteerMBC.org.

Sincerely

Shelley Sargent
Manager of Community Relations & Volunteers
Caledon Parent Child Centre

         

