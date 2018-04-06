Predator and Brewers to battle for Sunday night championship

The coming Saturday night will see the crowning of the champions in the Sunday Night Hockey League.

The Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators will battle the Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers for all the marbles, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena in Bolton.

The Predators advanced to the finals Saturday night with a 5-1 victory over the Pommies Cider Co. Wild. The Brewers needed overtime to get past the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings by a 3-2 count.

It was something of an upset for the Predators to advance, as they finished fourth in the post-season round robin, while the Wild were in first.

The round robins ended with the Ken’s Lawnmower Repairs Blades in fifth place, followed by the Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs, Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins and the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire.

Semifinals

Predators 5,

Wild 1

The first semifinal game Predators pull the upset win over the Wild.

The Wild didn’t lose a game in the round robin going 4-0-3, while the Predators were 4-2-1, but the Predators stepped it up a notch and the Wild couldn’t get anything going and ended up losing.

Predator power came from Fab Iafano from Mike Desario, Darren Jones from Cam Coulter, Jones from Coulter and Austin Brown, Mike O’Brien from Coulter, and Coulter (unassisted). The Wild’s lone marksman was Mitch Merante from Steve Whitten and Sean Mazurkiewicz.

Brewers 3,

Wings 2

The other match that evening had the Brewers clip the Wings.

The teams were knotted at nil at the end of the first period. By the end of the second, it looked like lights out for the Brewers as Derek Marciano from Eric Webster and Daniel Hamlett from Derek Cleary put the Wings up 2-0. The third saw the Brewers dig deep and get a pair from Jody Spagnol helped by Kevin Bowen, Steve Nicoloff and Brandon Scott, forcing overtime.

The first period of overtime solved nothing as both teams had chances and the goalies stood tall. The second overtime frame saw Scott from Joe Doan net the winner for the Brewers with only 17 seconds left to give them the chance to play for the Callaghan Cup.

March 25

The final evening of round-robin play some four teams packing it in for the season, despite some close games.

Predators 3,

Blades 3

The first game of the night saw neither team able to best the other on the score board, but the Blades were able to take three points from the Predators.

One point is awarded for winning a period in round-robins, two points for winning the game and if a period is tied, each team gets half a point.

The Blades went into the match well within striking distance of a semifinal spot, but the three points wasn’t enough for them to move on, and it gave the Predators enough to get into the semis in fourth.

Blade bin bulgers were Daryll Simpson from Scott Drouillard, Bogdan Rapan from Kevin Wigner, and Simpson from Dan Maggio. Predators’ power was from Darren Jones with the hat-trick, helped by Kevin Christie and Kyle Bagg.

Wings 6,

Griffins 2

The Wings were able to snatch 4.5 points, which gave them third place after the round-robins and advance to the semifinals.

Wing warriors were Victor Ranieri from Hamlett, Sandro Mignosa from Mike DeFrancesco, Mignosa from Hamlett and Chuck Hughes, Hamlett from Cleary and Larry Richardson, Cleary from DeFrancesco, and Hamlett (unassisted). Griffin go-to guys were Cory Schittenhelm from Ryan Wood, and Richard Archer from Michael Horsley.

Ice Hogs 3,

Fire 2

The Ice Hogs were able to best the Fire crew, but it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the final four.

Handyman hammers were dropped by Sean Doner from Brad Sztorc, Sztorc from Matt Moss, and Graham Bryson (unassisted). Fire’s firers were Jon Gingerich from Alex White, and Shane Ainsley (unassisted).

Wild 3,

Brewers 1

The last game of the round-robin saw the Wild take the win, four points and first place, leaving the Brewers in second.

Pommies’ purveyors were Whitten from Gary Morris, Morris from Craig Shaw, and Shaun Heron (unassisted). Brewers’ lone marksman was Scott from Nicoloff and Bowen.

