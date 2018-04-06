Fire department warns everyone to be careful with burning

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) encourages residents to use caution when burning, indoors or outdoors.
Unattended burning is the most common cause of grass fires, and burning carelessly and improperly also poses hazards.
“So far we’ve already seen eight grass fires in Alton, Cheltenham, Inglewood, Caledon East, Mono Mills and Palgrave districts,” said Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “These grass or open air fires can be very dangerous at this time of year when the ground is very dry. Grass fires spread extremely quickly and if there are nearby buildings, they are also at high risk of being damaged.”
With spring here, grass and brush can dry out, making it very easy for fire to spread quickly and uncontrollably with the smallest breeze to nearby brush, trees and homes. Even discarding a cigarette butt improperly could start a grass fire.
Purchase a Burn Permit
CFES encourages residents to buy their burn permits online, in person at Town Hall or at Fire Administration Headquarters (6211 Old Church Rd., Caledon East).
Launched in 2014, Caledon’s online burn permit application includes three permit categories:
• Open Air permits — for larger lots (at least a half-acre in size) to burn yard waste (but not grass clippings or leaves);
• Recreational permits — for residential properties that meet minimum size/distance requirements;
• Agricultural permits intended for agricultural properties. These permits are not available online. They require an inspection, which must be arranged in advance.
Check the Fire Hazard Rating before burning any materials. This rating is evaluated and changed considering outdoor conditions and Provincial assessments, and is enforced to ensure the safety of all residents.
To apply for a burn permit or to check the Fire Hazard Rating, visit caledon.ca/burnpermits
For general fire safety information about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, home escape planning and safe burn practices, visit caledon.ca/fire
