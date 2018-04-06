4 break-ins in one day in Bolton

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
March 23 was a busy day for Caledon OPP officers investigating break-ins.
Police report four such incidents that day in the Bolton area.
The first was reported at 1:28 p.m., with police responding to a home on Ellwood Drive West. A resident of the home observed the front door of the house had been smashed in. In this incident, the residence was ransacked and jewelry was reported stolen.
About four minutes later, officers responded to a residence on Rolling Hills Lane. In this case, the home owner observed the front door had been kicked in. However, it was determined that no items were missing from the home.
The next one was reported at 2:17 p.m., with police being sent to a residence on Natureway Court. In this incident, entry was believed to be through an insecure rear deck door, although foot prints were observed on the front door and it was visibly damaged. Further, the home was ransacked and jewelry was stolen.
Police responded to a residence on Tarquini Crescent just before 5 p.m. In this incident, the owner arrived home to find his front door had been damaged. However, the suspect(s) did not gain entry to the house.
Caledon OPP remind residents to call police at 1-888-310-1122 if they see any suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activity.
Police report receiving some video surveillance footage, along with witness statements, regarding what they believe to be a suspect vehicle. it’s a newer model white GMC Yukon. Two males were observed in this vehicle. One was believed to be the lookout and the other was committing the offences. In addition, one male was observed attending various addresses, apparently knocking on doors and asking for non-perishable food items.
Police are asking residents to review any video surveillance footage they might have from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 and to contact Detective Constable Steve Linton of the Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 if they observe anything that may be able to assist police with these investigations.
You must be logged in to post a comment.