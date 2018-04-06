Traffic stop leads to many charges

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
A Caledon OPP officer on general patrol Feb. 5 spotted a speeding vehicle.
The result was two residents of Guelph ended up facing a number of charges.
Police said the speeding vehicle, a red 2005 Nissan Altima, was seen heading south on Highway 10, north of King Street at about 7:40 p.m.
The officer stopped the vehicle and discovered the man who was driving was under suspension. While dealing with the speed violation, the officer began an investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act which led to the arrest of both the driver and female passenger. Upon conducting a search incident to arrests, police located a firearm inside the vehicle along with drugs and several thousand dollars in cash.
As a result, the 26-year-old driver was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a firearm; knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm; being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm; possession of a Schedule II substance (cannabis marijuana) — under 30 grams; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine); and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was also charged with the provincial offence of driving while under suspension.
As well, a 21-year-old woman was charged with transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner; possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; unauthorized possession of a firearm; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm; being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm; possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine); possession of a Schedule II substance (cannabis marijuana) — under 30 grams; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).
