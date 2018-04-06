Some positives in budget for Mayor

April 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
There was some good items in last Wednesday’s Provincial budget, as far as Mayor Allan Thompson was concerned.
But he was curious how everything is going to be paid for, suggesting the Liberal government of Premier Kathleen Wynne is trying to buy votes in the coming election.
“It’s a lot of big dollars,” he remarked last Wednesday evening, just hours after the budget had come down. “It’s like you’ve gone crazy with the credit card for Christmas shopping.”
The budget calls for spending $500 million over three years to expand broadband in rural and northern communities, which is something Thompson has been working on since he was elected mayor. He said it’s long overdue, adding there will be a return on that investment.
