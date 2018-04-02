Contents

Contents Editorial Cartoon — March 29, 2018

April 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

         

Bolton Rotary host event Along the Bunny Trail

         

Clash continues over ‘freight village’ concept

By Bill Rea A reference to a “freight village” Mayor Allan Thompson made in an interview for a story that appeared in Business View magazine ...

Peel will be on holiday hours for Easter

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday. Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2). ...

Fish fry coming Good Friday

Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30). There will be continuous serving from 4:30 ...

48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

By Bill Rea The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there ...

Trail Association AGM April 11

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of ...

Public session on stormwater management

The Town of Caledon has started a study to address concerns related to stormwater flows at various locations. The study will be undertaken as an ...

Regional Council meeting postponed

The meeting of Peel Regional Council that had been scheduled for Thursday (March 29) has been put back a week. The decision was made at ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...