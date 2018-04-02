Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

April 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
Every Year, Rotary International has a convention where Rotarians from all over the world come together to learn about new ideas, hear different perspectives and gain new skills through engaging speakers, breakout sessions and exhibits in the House of Friendship.
This year, Rotarians in the Greater Toronto Area are honored to host the 2018 International Convention at the Toronto Convention Centre from the June 23 to 27. Guest speakers will include Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, and Caryl Stern, president and CEO of UNICEF U.S.A. The House of Friendship is the place where Rotarians can exhibit their projects and showcase their successes to fuel knowledge exchange and best practices. Rotarians love to share ideas.
Whether you’ve just joined Rotary or you’re an experienced member, the annual convention is an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself into diverse cultures and develop rich relationships. Connect with influential peers from across the globe and deepen your friendships with kindred spirits who share your desire for meaningful action. If you’re interested in attending the convention, please register with your local Rotary Club. If you are new to Rotary, check out www.Rotary.Org.
As part of these activities, Rotary clubs around the GTA will be hosting global Rotarians at club events. The Rotary Club of Palgrave will be hosting 50 international Rotarians for an evening in Caledon June 25. We are hopeful to be joined by local dignitaries as we show off the beauty of Caledon to our fellow Rotarians.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Palgrave, our international dinner or WOW, please go to www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
