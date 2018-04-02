Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

April 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Every Year, Rotary International has a convention where Rotarians from all over the world come together to learn about new ideas, hear different perspectives and gain new skills through engaging speakers, breakout sessions and exhibits in the House of Friendship.
This year, Rotarians in the Greater Toronto Area are honored to host the 2018 International Convention at the Toronto Convention Centre from the June 23 to 27. Guest speakers will include Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, and Caryl Stern, president and CEO of UNICEF U.S.A. The House of Friendship is the place where Rotarians can exhibit their projects and showcase their successes to fuel knowledge exchange and best practices. Rotarians love to share ideas.
Whether you’ve just joined Rotary or you’re an experienced member, the annual convention is an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself into diverse cultures and develop rich relationships. Connect with influential peers from across the globe and deepen your friendships with kindred spirits who share your desire for meaningful action. If you’re interested in attending the convention, please register with your local Rotary Club. If you are new to Rotary, check out www.Rotary.Org.
As part of these activities, Rotary clubs around the GTA will be hosting global Rotarians at club events. The Rotary Club of Palgrave will be hosting 50 international Rotarians for an evening in Caledon June 25. We are hopeful to be joined by local dignitaries as we show off the beauty of Caledon to our fellow Rotarians.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Palgrave, our international dinner or WOW, please go to www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton Rotary host event Along the Bunny Trail

         

Clash continues over ‘freight village’ concept

By Bill Rea A reference to a “freight village” Mayor Allan Thompson made in an interview for a story that appeared in Business View magazine ...

Peel will be on holiday hours for Easter

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday. Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2). ...

Fish fry coming Good Friday

Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30). There will be continuous serving from 4:30 ...

48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

By Bill Rea The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there ...

Trail Association AGM April 11

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of ...

Public session on stormwater management

The Town of Caledon has started a study to address concerns related to stormwater flows at various locations. The study will be undertaken as an ...

Regional Council meeting postponed

The meeting of Peel Regional Council that had been scheduled for Thursday (March 29) has been put back a week. The decision was made at ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...