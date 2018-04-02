Contents

All you really wanted to know about Palm Sunday and were afraid to ask

April 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By John Arnott
This past Sunday (March 25) many denominations around the world celebrated Palm or Passion Sunday.
This, like Easter, is a movable celebration that falls the Sunday before Easter and commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where branch-waving crowds hailed him as a hero and king, the only time he allowed this to happen.
In the ancient Middle East, it was the was custom for people to line the streets and wave branches of trees, especially the fronds of date palms, to welcome home victorious heroes, kings and generals. Jesus chose to ride on a donkey or mule, the beast of burden of the poor, to stress he was not a war general riding in on his charger, but rather a man of peace.
Only in the Gospel of St John is it stated that the branches being waved were palms — but of course John would have been a witness to the event.
In the early Christian communities, probably from fear of persecution, this event was not publicly marked. However by the third or fourth century AD, when Jerusalem was being rebuilt after its complete destruction by the Romans, Christians in the city under more tolerant Roman rules began holding small outdoor evening processions where participants carried date palm fronds or olive branches to commemorate Jesus’ ride. By the fifth century AD, this custom had spread to Constantinople (modern Istanbul in Turkey). And by the seventh century, when Christianity was the major religion of the Mediterranean world, two new traditions had been added, the palms were blessed and processions were now held in the morning. By the 800s, the event had acquired a name Dominica in Palmis or Palm Sunday.
In Rome, the largest procession formed up outside the city walls where the pope celebrated mass, blessed the palms and led the people to his Rome church, St. John the Lateran or St. Peter’s, where a second mass was said. Eventually the first mass was dropped, but blessing of the palms remained.
During mediaeval times in some parts of Europe, a straw effigy called Jack O’Lent, representing Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was carried in the procession to be later burned. This had its roots in a pre-Christian ritual where the straw effigy represented hated winter and was burned to welcome spring.
In years past, especially in northern Europe and parts of North America, when it was impossible to get palm branches, the branches of willows, pussy willows, birch or the evergreen yew were substituted and the day was called after whatever branch was used. Some Christian communities use bouquets of spring flowers and call the day Flower Sunday.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton Rotary host event Along the Bunny Trail

         

Clash continues over ‘freight village’ concept

By Bill Rea A reference to a “freight village” Mayor Allan Thompson made in an interview for a story that appeared in Business View magazine ...

Peel will be on holiday hours for Easter

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday. Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2). ...

Fish fry coming Good Friday

Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30). There will be continuous serving from 4:30 ...

48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

By Bill Rea The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there ...

Trail Association AGM April 11

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of ...

Public session on stormwater management

The Town of Caledon has started a study to address concerns related to stormwater flows at various locations. The study will be undertaken as an ...

Regional Council meeting postponed

The meeting of Peel Regional Council that had been scheduled for Thursday (March 29) has been put back a week. The decision was made at ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...