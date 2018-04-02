Novice, bantam Hawks take Tri-County championships

April 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
It was a fitting trio of titles for the Caledon Hawks in the Tri-County league championships.
Both the novice AE and bantam AE Hawks joined the midget AEs at the top of the podium over the last week, a week after the midget team took the title in a clean sweep of the Orangeville Flyers.
The bantam reps rode an impressive nine-game winning streak to victory, marking a perfect run to the championship.
Dave Marto’s team also took it to the rival Flyers in a sweep, winning by scores of 3-2 and 4-2 before putting the series to bed on home ice last Wednesday.
The novice AEs capped off their season with an eight-game winning streak of their own, taking down the Guelph Jr. Gryphons 4-2 in game one and 4-1 in game two, before a decisive 7-1 road victory Friday captured the title.
It was a banner year for the Hawks organization on the ice, with four teams reaching the OMHA semifinals as one of the four best teams in the province.
The minor peewee AAs, atom AEs, novice AAs and minor atom AAs all reached the final four.
Joining the trio of champs as Tri-County finalists were the minor midget AE Hawks, who rode a comeback victory over the Orangeville Flyers in the semis before meeting a tough Dundas Blues squad in the final.
You must be logged in to post a comment.