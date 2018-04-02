Sports

Sports Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — March 29, 2018

April 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Luca Rizzardo
This Grade 11 student plays goal for the senior boys’ soccer team. The season hasn’t started yet, but they have already played in a tournament in Vaughan. Away from school, he plays academy soccer at Brampton Elite. He said he’s been playing about nine years. “I just grew up playing,” he said. The 16-year-old lives in Caledon East.

Humberview Secondary School
Rhiannon Krauter
This 15-year-old played power on the school’s junior volleyball team, and she’s looking forward to starting singles play on the badminton team. “I think it will be a good season,” she said. She was part of the ROPSSAA-winning varsity field hockey team in the fall, playing midfield. In the community, she plays rep volleyball with Acts Elite in Orangeville. The Grade 9 student lives in Orangeville.

Mayfield Secondary School
Holly Hickey
This Grade 11 student plays lock on the girls’ rugby team, which is looking forward to the start of the season. She was part of the group of players that toured Wales over March break, but she said things didn’t go well, in terms of competition. She was also part of the alpine ski team, which won at ROPSSAA and competed at OFSAA, as well as a member of the tennis team. Away from school, she’s an instructor at Caledon Ski Club. The 16-year-old lives in the Belfountain area.

St. Michale Catholic Secondary School
Adrian Rosati
The 17-year-old played second on the senior mixed curling squad. He said they went into the season as underdogs, but things improved and they just missed the playoffs. He’s hoping to play on the varsity baseball team, probably at right field. In the community, he’s planning to play house league baseball in the Bolton Braves’ organization, and helps referee minor hockey in Caledon. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.

         

