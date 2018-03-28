Bolton Rotary host event Along the Bunny Trail
March 28, 2018 ·
0 Comments
What would a bunny trail be without bunnies? There were some on hand Saturday at Along the Bunny Trail that the Rotary Club of Bolton had set up along Rotary Mill Park. Aimee Alabaster, of Alabaster Acres in Caledon village, brought some along, including Peaches, a mini rex rabbit. Natasha, Savannah and Ryan Fale of Bolton all got a chance to make friends with Peaches.
The Rotary Club of Bolton reported more than 400 people were out Saturday morning to go exploring Along the Bunny Trail at Rotary Mill Park. There were numerous stations along the route. The Easter Bunny himself was a big attraction. Zachary Gladman, 4, of Bolton was flanked by Jacob DiGirolamo, 8, of Palgrave, and his brother Jonah, 5, as they got to meet him.
Photos by Bill Rea
Naval cadet Sandra Burchill of Royal Sea Cadet Corps Crescent was showing people how to tie nots, like Weston Anderson, 4, of Palgrave.