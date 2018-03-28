Peel will be on holiday hours for Easter

March 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday.
Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2).
Residents are advised that there are no changes to waste collection for Good Friday. Check peelregion.ca/waste — “when does it go” — for your collection date.
All Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) are closed Friday and Sunday. They will be open Saturday (March 31) and return to regular hours of operation Monday, with the exception of the Bolton location, which re-opens Tuesday (April 3).
Human Services Reception, Employment Resource Centres, Peel Access to Housing, Service Access and Ontario Works will be closed Friday and Monday, reopening Tuesday. Peel Living and Rent Supplement offices will be closed Friday. For emergencies related to food, emergency shelter, medication or personal support, call the Region at 905-791-7800. For Peel Living maintenance requests, contact the 24-hour request line at 905-790-7335.
The Family Health Call Centre will be closed Friday. Regular services resume Monday. Call 905-799-7700 to speak with a Public Health Nurse regarding pregnancy, parenting, breastfeeding and for information on programs and services. Caledon residents can call free of charge at 905-584-2216.
Healthy Sexuality Clinics will be closed Friday. The Brampton and Malton Clinics will be closed Monday; Fairview and Meadowvale Clinics will be open; however, there will be no sexual health clinic services available except for needle exchange. All clinics will resume regular services and hours of operation Tuesday.
The Peel Works Needle Exchange Program (PWNEP) will be closed Friday.
All Breastfeeding Clinic Services will be closed Friday. Breastfeeding clinic services will be available Monday at the Meadowvale location only. To book an appointment, call 905-799-7700, or walk-in for services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All clinics will resume regular hours of operation Tuesday.
All Dental Services are closed Friday, reopening Monday.
TransHelp service hours Good Friday will be from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. All trips for March 30 and 31 must be booked by 6 p.m. today (Thursday). The TransHelp office will be closed Friday with regular office hours resuming Monday.
The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) will be closed Friday and open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PAMA is offering a special Easter drop-in activity (Pysanka Egg Decorating) Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 905-791-4055 or visit pama.peelregion.ca
