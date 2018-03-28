Fish fry coming Good Friday

March 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30).
There will be continuous serving from 4:30 until 7 p.m. The dinner consists of lightly battered rainbow trout, cooked on site, with a choice of mashed potatoes or hash browns, coleslaw, carrot salad, peas, pickles, rolls, pies and beverage.
The price remains the same — $15 for adults, $6 for children aged six to 12, and free for younger children. Hot dogs are an option for children.
Tickets will be sold at the door and take-out is available.
Call Sandra at 905-857-2615 or office@boltonunitedchurch.com for further information.
