Libertarian seeks to represent Dufferin-Caledon at Queen’s Park

By Bill Rea A reference to a “freight village” Mayor Allan Thompson made in an interview for a story that appeared in Business View magazine ...

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday. Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2). ...

Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30). There will be continuous serving from 4:30 ...

By Bill Rea The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there ...

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of ...

The Town of Caledon has started a study to address concerns related to stormwater flows at various locations. The study will be undertaken as an ...

The meeting of Peel Regional Council that had been scheduled for Thursday (March 29) has been put back a week. The decision was made at ...

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...