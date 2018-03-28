Headline News

Trail Association AGM April 11

March 28, 2018   ·   0 Comments

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of the Humber Valley Heritage Trail Association.
Bob Barnett is the executive director of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect properties along the Niagara Escarpment through conservation easement agreements and/or purchases.
A Toronto architect, Barnett helped formed the conservancy in 1997 which now protects a property once a month. Those properties now reach to Lake Huron and include the Saugeen Valley and the far end of Manitoulin Island. The conservancy also builds trails to encourage the public to explore nature and has built four trails between Caledon and Creemore and a dozen on the island.
The meeting will be in the library of Humberview Secondary School, 135 Kingsview Dr., in Bolton. The AGM will include the election of the chapter’s 2018/19 executive and updates on the trail group’s projects and initiatives during the past year.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7:30. Everyone is welcome.
For more information on the trail association visit www.humbertrail.org

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton Rotary host event Along the Bunny Trail

         

Clash continues over ‘freight village’ concept

By Bill Rea A reference to a “freight village” Mayor Allan Thompson made in an interview for a story that appeared in Business View magazine ...

Peel will be on holiday hours for Easter

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for Good Friday. Some Regional offices will remain closed Easter Monday (April 2). ...

Fish fry coming Good Friday

Once again, Bolton United Church invites the community to attend the annual fish fry Good Friday (March 30). There will be continuous serving from 4:30 ...

48 Town employees made the Sunshine List

By Bill Rea The Province last week released the list of public sector employees who earned salaries in excess of $100,000 in 2017. And there ...

Trail Association AGM April 11

A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of ...

Public session on stormwater management

The Town of Caledon has started a study to address concerns related to stormwater flows at various locations. The study will be undertaken as an ...

Regional Council meeting postponed

The meeting of Peel Regional Council that had been scheduled for Thursday (March 29) has been put back a week. The decision was made at ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...