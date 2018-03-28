Trail Association AGM April 11

March 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
A passionate and tireless advocate for the environment will be the guest speaker at the April 11 annual general meeting of the Caledon Chapter of the Humber Valley Heritage Trail Association.
Bob Barnett is the executive director of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect properties along the Niagara Escarpment through conservation easement agreements and/or purchases.
A Toronto architect, Barnett helped formed the conservancy in 1997 which now protects a property once a month. Those properties now reach to Lake Huron and include the Saugeen Valley and the far end of Manitoulin Island. The conservancy also builds trails to encourage the public to explore nature and has built four trails between Caledon and Creemore and a dozen on the island.
The meeting will be in the library of Humberview Secondary School, 135 Kingsview Dr., in Bolton. The AGM will include the election of the chapter’s 2018/19 executive and updates on the trail group’s projects and initiatives during the past year.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7:30. Everyone is welcome.
For more information on the trail association visit www.humbertrail.org
You must be logged in to post a comment.