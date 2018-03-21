Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

March 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Derek Clark
The Rotary Club of Palgrave supports many organizations and events in Caledon.
You will see our volunteers at the gates of the Albion Hills Conservation Area July 1, collecting donations and handing out flags, chocolates and the program for Canada Day festivities. Come celebrate Caledon Canada Day and our nation’s 151st birthday with spectacular fireworks, stage events and family fun activities.
This will be our 22nd Caledon Canada Day celebration. The event officially opens at 4 p.m. and admission is free.
Caledon Canada Day takes place every year with the help of much needed donations and sponsorships by community members and businesses.
The Caledon Canada Day Committee is now accepting sponsors for the 2018 event. Sponsorship packages range from as little as $500 and up to $5,000 and may include print and social media advertising, signage and a booth to display products, samples, services and literature during the event. Every bit helps to make this an event for everyone to remember.
Sponsorship benefits include:
• A unique opportunity to reinforce and promote your company, brand, products and services.
• Ability to connect with more than 10,000 attendees from across Caledon, Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area.
• Enabling Canada Day to provide a first class line up of fun, musical, food and firework entertainment and activities.
• Supporting Canadian heritage and conservation education.
Your financial support will make a difference in the community while making sure this event is the best Caledon Canada Day ever. For further event information, please visit www.caledoncanadaday.ca/
For donation or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Derek Clark at derek.clark@rogers.com or 647-290-9126.
Thank you for your consideration, support and commitment to Caledon Canada Day.
To find out how you can help volunteer Canada Day and other events around Caledon, check out your local Rotary Club website, including ours at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
