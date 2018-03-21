Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — March 22, 2018
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Levi Smith
This Grade 12 student was a defenceman on the school’s varsity hockey team, which lost in the ROPSSAA semifinals. He’s planning to go out for track and field in the spring, specializing in the 100 and 200-metre events. In the community, he coaches the Caledon Hawks peewee AA team, and is a lifeguard at Mayfield Recreation Centre. The 18-year-old lives in Caledon East.
Humberview Secondary School
Hope Avramidis
The 16-year-old is concentrating on archery these days. The season has just started with a lot of Grade 9 players. In the community, she’s hoping to practise at Archers of Caledon. She said archery helps hand-eye coordination, as well as one’s ability to focus. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Rory McDonald
The 16-year-old is a para-athlete, active in cross-country skiing, coming in first at ROPSSAA and third at OFSAA. He’s also planning to contribute his skills to the rowing team in the spring. He also competed in the Ontario Winter Games earlier this moth, competing in two races, finishing fifth and sixth. He also plays goal ball in Brampton. The Grade 11 student lives in Brampton.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Matthew Baldersarra
This 17-year-old is part of the senior soccer team at school, which has already won an indoor tournament. He plays centre back, and they are looking forward to the start of the season. In the community, he’s a rep defenceman in the Caledon Hawks organization, and plays rep soccer for the Bolton Wanderers. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.