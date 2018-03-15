Letters

Amend the Amendment

March 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Bill Rea’s Feb. 22 column on gun violence asked a final question: Who’s got a solution?
Well, they may not have had a solution to teenage angst and anger, but the student survivors of the Parkland shootings sure had a solution to the murders of 17 of their classmates and teachers. Ban assault weapons and bump stock accessories, eliminate multi-round magazines, improve and enforce background checks, and raise the age of purchase for any firearm to 21 for starters, immediately.
This will not eliminate teenage bullying and psychopathic behaviour, That takes a societal change in parenting and mental health support. As to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, it was an Amendment and needs to be amended for the 21st century. When it was written in 1791, the most advanced rifle of the time was the Kentucky long rifle. I say, let every American over 21 carry one of those — no questions asked.
The Amendment was also designed to give the American people a protective militia until such time as the colonies had a standing army. Last time I checked, the U.S. had formed a regular Army after they lost the War of 1812 to the British. And the official U.S. Army we know today was formed in 1917 by the United States War Department. Today the U.S.A. has a National Guard and a standing military and no reason for every NRA loving American to carry an assault rifle. There’s a solution.
Skid Crease,
Caledon

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Maple Syrup Festival gets great start at Terra Cotta

         

Jones showing confidence in Ford as Leader

By Bill Rea Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones admitted to being “a little bit” surprised at the results of the weekend vote for the new leader of ...

Frank Dale not running for another term as Chair

By Bill Rea Peel Region residents will be breaking in a new Regional Chair later this year. Current Chair Frank Dale opened last Thursday’s Regional ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Neighbourhood Watch meeting in Belfountain

There are efforts to set up a Neighbourhood Watch chapter in Belfountain. Constable Tamara Shubert, community safety officer with Caledon OPP, will be making a ...

TRCA urges people to keep away from water’s edge

Conservation Authorities are reminding residents of dangers that exist near streams, rivers, ponds and lakes around this time of year and urge people to keep ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 15 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...