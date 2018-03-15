Amend the Amendment

March 15, 2018 · 0 Comments
Bill Rea’s Feb. 22 column on gun violence asked a final question: Who’s got a solution?
Well, they may not have had a solution to teenage angst and anger, but the student survivors of the Parkland shootings sure had a solution to the murders of 17 of their classmates and teachers. Ban assault weapons and bump stock accessories, eliminate multi-round magazines, improve and enforce background checks, and raise the age of purchase for any firearm to 21 for starters, immediately.
This will not eliminate teenage bullying and psychopathic behaviour, That takes a societal change in parenting and mental health support. As to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, it was an Amendment and needs to be amended for the 21st century. When it was written in 1791, the most advanced rifle of the time was the Kentucky long rifle. I say, let every American over 21 carry one of those — no questions asked.
The Amendment was also designed to give the American people a protective militia until such time as the colonies had a standing army. Last time I checked, the U.S. had formed a regular Army after they lost the War of 1812 to the British. And the official U.S. Army we know today was formed in 1917 by the United States War Department. Today the U.S.A. has a National Guard and a standing military and no reason for every NRA loving American to carry an assault rifle. There’s a solution.
Skid Crease,
Caledon
