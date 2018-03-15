Contents

Editorial Cartoon — March 15, 2018

March 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Maple Syrup Festival gets great start at Terra Cotta

         

Jones showing confidence in Ford as Leader

By Bill Rea Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones admitted to being “a little bit” surprised at the results of the weekend vote for the new leader of ...

Frank Dale not running for another term as Chair

By Bill Rea Peel Region residents will be breaking in a new Regional Chair later this year. Current Chair Frank Dale opened last Thursday’s Regional ...

Information session for candidates for Chair

In the Oct. 22 municipal election, eligible Peel residents will have an opportunity to vote for the Regional Chair for the first time. The names ...

Neighbourhood Watch meeting in Belfountain

There are efforts to set up a Neighbourhood Watch chapter in Belfountain. Constable Tamara Shubert, community safety officer with Caledon OPP, will be making a ...

TRCA urges people to keep away from water’s edge

Conservation Authorities are reminding residents of dangers that exist near streams, rivers, ponds and lakes around this time of year and urge people to keep ...

Information centre on Badlands

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands. It is scheduled for April 5, ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 15 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...